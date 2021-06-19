  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Piraeus to the Mediterranean

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Mediterranean
Athens (Piraeus)
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

19 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New 2021 cruises with Royal Caribbean!

Set sail this summer with cruises from Southampton

  • British Isles Cruises on-board Anthem of the Seas
  • Extra savings when you book online!
  • Add a deluxe drinks package from £45pppd
  • Plus! Mediterranean fly-cruises on-board Jewel of the Seas

Cruise118

Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Apex

8 Night
Greek Islands & Israel CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Mediterranean & Holy Land - Rome Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Israel CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Piraeus to the Mediterranean

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Barcelona to the Mediterranean

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Bari to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Bari to the Mediterranean

185 Reviews
Cruises from Dubrovnik to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Dubrovnik to the Mediterranean

1,319 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Genoa to the Mediterranean

444 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Istanbul to the Mediterranean

405 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Kusadasi to the Mediterranean

647 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Lisbon to the Mediterranean

860 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Southampton to the Mediterranean

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Malaga to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Malaga to the Mediterranean

543 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Malta (Valletta) to the Mediterranean

677 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Marseille to the Mediterranean

893 Reviews
Cruises from Monaco to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Monaco to the Mediterranean

535 Reviews
Cruises from Naples to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Naples to the Mediterranean

1,529 Reviews
Cruises from Nice to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Nice to the Mediterranean

147 Reviews
Cruises from Palma de Mallorca to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Palma de Mallorca to the Mediterranean

914 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Rome to the Mediterranean

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Venice to the Mediterranean

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from London to the Mediterranean

Cruises from London to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Florida to the Mediterranean

Cruises from Florida to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.