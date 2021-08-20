  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Mediterranean

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream I

10 Night
Venice To Athens Details

42 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

10 Night
Malta & Greek Isles DiscoveryDetails

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Silver Spirit

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Spirit of Adventure

22 Night
Treasures Of The Croatian CoastDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Getaway

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

20 Night
Malta,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

10 Night
Treasure Of Southern Spain & Morocco 10d Bcn-lis Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

20 Night
Malta,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream I

11 Night
Civitavecchia To VeniceDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

19 Night
Adriatic Allure & Ionian GemsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

14 Night
Idyllic Greek Isles & Adriatic AllureDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

24 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 71% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Katakolon (Olympia), Kusadasi, Malta (Valletta), Corfu and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Malta (Valletta), Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

