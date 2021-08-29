  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Mediterranean

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seashore

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Taormina
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Cities Of The Western Med VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Aegean DiscoveryDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Iconic IslandsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Explorer

7 Night
Highlights Of The MediterraneanDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:La Palma
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

7 Night
7-nigh Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Aegean ShoresDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Corfu
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

25 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Valencia
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Classic Mediterranean VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,105 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

8 Night
Greek Islands & CroatiaDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 67% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Kusadasi, Bari, Zadar, Casablanca and Cinque Terre during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Bari, Corfu, Lisbon, Malta (Valletta) and Marseille. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

