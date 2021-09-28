  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Black Sea & North Greece VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

9 Night
Mediterranean Mosaic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

7 Night
Dalmatian Springtime VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

9 Night
Jewels Of The Med VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

15 Night
Ancient Wonders VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

9 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian CoastsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
Aegean Pursuit VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

7 Night
Mediterranean Jewels VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

7 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

15 Night
Pharaoh Kings & EmperorsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 60% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Florence, Athens and Haifa (Tel Aviv) during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Bordeaux, Rome and Venice. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 19th May 2021.

