  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

May 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cancellation Information

Filters

May 2021
Mediterranean
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Brand New UK Coastal Cruises!

Browse our fantastic UK cruise collection.

  • New 2021 UK Staycation & British Isles sailings
  • Cruises from Cunard, P&O Cruises, Celebrity Cruises & more
  • Sailing in UK waters - international travel restrictions do not apply.
  • Click here to find your getaway & book online for extra discounts!

Iglu Cruise

MSC Orchestra

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sea Cloud

12 Night
Corsica & Sardinia Aboard Sea CloudDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Smeralda

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
0}

14 Night
Griechenland & MittelmeerinselnDetails

Leaving:Corfu
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
0}

14 Night
Griechenland & MittelmeerinselnDetails

Leaving:Corfu
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AIDAcara

14 Night
Ägäis & IsraelDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Agios Nikolaos
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Smeralda

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

10 Night
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Luminosa

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

11 Night
Lisbon To BarcelonaDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

10 Night
Nice To Civitavecchia Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Royal Clipper

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Deliziosa

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

177 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Luminosa

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.