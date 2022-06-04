  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cancellation Information

Filters

June 2022
Mediterranean
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Brand New UK Coastal Cruises!

Browse our fantastic UK cruise collection.

  • New 2021 UK Staycation & British Isles sailings
  • Cruises from Cunard, P&O Cruises, Celebrity Cruises & more
  • Sailing in UK waters - international travel restrictions do not apply.
  • Click here to find your getaway & book online for extra discounts!

Iglu Cruise

Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
7 Nt Italy, Croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
Italy, Croatia, & Greece CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Meraviglia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Musica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
9nt Best Of Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Mediterranean Cities CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.