November 2022
Mediterranean
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Mediterranean: Italy Greece & Croatia To RomeDetails

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

10 Night
Mediterranean Journey VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

15 Night
Pharaoh Kings & EmperorsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Lirica

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Ancient Civilizations VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

19 Night
From Athens To Dubai: Turkey Egypt Jordan & IsraelDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

8 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

11 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

8 Night
Mediterranean SpiritDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

20 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

13 Night
Journey To The Holy LandsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Symphony

21 Night
Grand Journey: Mediterranean & Holy LandsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Mediterranean Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Mediterranean. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Mediterranean cruises. Save up to 54% on last minute Mediterranean cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Mediterranean cruises often sail to Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Athens, Haifa (Tel Aviv) and Jerusalem during their cruise itinerary. Mediterranean cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Haifa, Lisbon and Rome. Most commonly, Mediterranean cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st May 2021.

