  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

March 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Filters

March 2023
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

9 Night
Med Highlights VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)

7 Night
Canarian FlavoursDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marella Explorer
Marella Explorer (Photo: Marella Cruises)

7 Night
Atlantic IslandsDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Sunshine, Surfing, Sky-diving & Soaring

Discover Anthem of the Seas® in the Canaries 2022

  • Visit the sun-kissed islands, plus ports in Spain, Portugal & Madeira
  • Sail roundtrip from Southampton With Great Savings
  • Perfect for the thrill-seekers & memory-makers
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Canarian FlavoursDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Thessaloniki
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Valencia
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

993 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

993 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

993 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

993 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Adriatic CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Adriatic CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

42 Night
Adriatic CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

30 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2021 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2022 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.