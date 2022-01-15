  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Africa Cruises

Lion in Kwazulu Natal - South Africa (Photo: Diriye Amey/Shutterstock)

About Africa Cruises

Surrounded by the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, Africa has a ring of prime ports that help cruisers discover this exciting continent. Visit Africa's Gold Coast on the Atlantic Ocean, including Ghana and Senegal, and make a stop at the tropical Cape Verde islands. In southwest Africa, the plains and plateaus of Namibia are found between the Kalahari Desert, often visited on cruises that embark in South Africa's major ports of Cape Town and Durban. To the east, visitors can go snorkeling off the coast of Madagascar or sail up to the glorious Seychelles.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

More about Africa

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Africa?

What is the best time to cruise to Africa?

Most Africa cruises run from mid-autumn to mid-spring -- roughly October through May -- with the most popular months being December and January. Africa cruises with port stops in the Indian Ocean, however, run year-round. For more: Africa Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Africa?

Africa is undoubtedly an exotic destination; in the past, cruisers were mostly limited to the luxury and expedition cruise lines like Cunard, Silversea and Hapag-Lloyd. These days, more mainstream lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Costa and Holland America -- among others -- all sail to ports in Africa. For more: Top Africa Cruise Ships.

What are some things to do in Africa?

There is an endless amount of things to do throughout the 54 countries located in Africa, especially for adventurous and nature-loving cruisers. Enjoy sightseeing at significant cultural and historic sites, classic safari excursions, beach-hopping in Cape Town and ATVing in the Namib Desert.

What should I pack for a cruise to Africa?

Comfort is key, especially when it comes to footwear. Waterproof hiking sandals are a must for outdoor adventures and comfortable walking shoes should be worn for city sightseeing. Additionally, lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat for sun protection are important.

