November 2021 Cruises to Africa

Cancellation Information

November 2021
Africa
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

21 Night
Western Africa VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon
Silver Moon
Silver Moon

9 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
African Dream
African Dream (Photo: Kevin Hogan/CroisiEurope)
African Dream

12 Night
África Austral: Una Experiencia Inédita En Los Confines Del Mundo Con Extensión "la Península DeDetails

Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Tosca
River Tosca
River Tosca

11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile Details

38 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
African Dream

12 Night
África Austral: Una Experiencia Inédita En Los Confines Del Mundo Con Extensión "la Península DeDetails

Leaving:Cabo
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
African Dream

8 Night
África Austral : Experiencia Única A Los Confines Del Mundo Details

Leaving:Sur
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAaura

14 Night
Südafrika Und NamibiaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zimbabwean Dream

8 Night
Southern Africa: Travel To The Ends Of The Earth Details

Leaving:Johannesburg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zimbabwean Dream

12 Night
Southern Africa: Travel To The Ends Of The Earth With Extended Stay At The Cape Peninsula (port-to-pDetails

Leaving:Cape town
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oberoi Philae, Luxury Nile Cruiser

13 Night
Passage Through EgyptDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Oberoi Group
No prices currently available for this sailing.
African Dream

8 Night
África Austral : Experiencia Única A Los Confines Del Mundo Details

Leaving:Johannesburg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
0}

20 Night
Von Mallorca Nach KapstadtDetails

Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Sphinx

11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile Details

Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
