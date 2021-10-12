  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Pacific Coastal
U.S.A. - West Coast
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New 2021 cruises with Royal Caribbean!

Set sail this summer with cruises from Southampton

  • British Isles Cruises on-board Anthem of the Seas
  • Extra savings when you book online!
  • Add a deluxe drinks package from £45pppd
  • Plus! Mediterranean fly-cruises on-board Jewel of the Seas

Cruise118

Norwegian Bliss

5 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Repositions - Transpacific Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Sapphire Princess

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

6 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

5 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Repositions - Transpacific Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

8 Night
Gold Coast OdysseyDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Sail the Greek Isles with up to $150 OBC!
Departing 4th July 2022, onboard the Brand-New <strong>Odyssey of the Seas</strong>, from only <strong>£699pp for 6 nights</strong>, discover all this amazing ship has to offer whilst soaking up the Mediterranean Sun. Visit bucket-list worthy spots in Italy & Greece and make memories that will last a lifetime.<strong> Book Online Today!</strong>
Read More

Cheap Pacific Coastal Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Pacific Coastal. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Pacific Coastal cruises. Save up to 57% on last minute Pacific Coastal cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Pacific Coastal cruises often sail to Vancouver, San Francisco, San Diego, Ensenada and Los Angeles during their cruise itinerary. Pacific Coastal cruises could leave from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Pacific Coastal cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.