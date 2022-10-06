What is the best time to cruise to Russia River?

Na Zdorovie. Raise a toast to the land of the Tsars as you sail down Russia's historic Volga or Svir rivers. Volga voyages typically sail between Moscow and St. Petersburg, and the Svir connects Europe's two largest lakes with a stop in St. Petersburg on the way. Tour landmarks like Moscow's Kremlin and Red Square and the Catherine Palace and Hermitage in St. Petersburg.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Comfortable shoes are a good idea, and if you plan to visit the theater you should pack at least some semi-formal attire. Additionally, if you have a hard time sleeping without total darkness, you should pack a sleep mask if you're visiting during the summer when Russia experiences "midnight sun" or near 24-hour sunlight.

Yes, passports and travel visas are required for Russia river cruises. For more: Russian River Cruise Tips .

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Russia River?

River cruises allow passengers to spend more time in St. Petersburg and Moscow compared to traditional ocean cruises -- river cruises typically dock in each city for at least two days, which allows for more time to sightsee and explore significant historic sites and architectural marvels. Additionally, passengers will have the opportunity to visit smaller cities within Russia's interior where they can shop, dine on authentic Russian dishes and see religiously significant sites.

What are some things to do in Russia River?

Most of the well-known river cruise lines including Viking, Uniworld, AmaWaterways, Grand Circle, Vantage and Scenic Tours offer Russia river cruises that navigate the Volga River.

Russia river cruise season is from May through October, with June, July and August being the busiest months.

What is the best time to cruise to Russia River?

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 17th September 2021 .