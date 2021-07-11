  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
10-14 Day Cruises to the Arctic

Cancellation Information

Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

11 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Endeavor

14 Night
Arctic Expedition: Svalbard, Greenland Sea & IcelandDetails

Leaving:Monacobreen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Endeavor

10 Night
Expedition IcelandDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

10 Night
Expedition IcelandDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

11 Night
Expedition Svalbard: In Search Of Polar BearsDetails

Leaving:Monacobreen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Boreal

10 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer

11 Night
A Circumnavigation Of IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
National Geographic Explorer

13 Night
Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes, & IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind

13 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Cloud Expedition

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Arctic AdventureDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Viking's Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
