  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

13 Day Cruises to the Arctic

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

15 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

227 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

227 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

18 Night
Exploring Greenland And The Canadian High ArcticDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

24 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Emerald 2022 European River Cruises

Free Premium Drinks Package - Book by 31st July 20

  • Savings of up to £1,400 per couple on 2022 cruises
  • Pay in full 12 months before departure and save an extra 10%
  • €150 credit per cabin on selected French itineraries
  • Speak to our dedicated river cruise agents on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Silver Wind

13 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Viking Polaris

43 Night
From The Arctic To AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Le Commandant Charcot

15 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Cloud Expedition

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

24 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

13 Antarctica Cruises

13 Antarctica Cruises

13 Transatlantic Cruises

13 Transatlantic Cruises

13 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

13 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

13 Alaska Cruises

13 Alaska Cruises

13 Caribbean Cruises

13 Caribbean Cruises

13 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

13 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

13 Southern Caribbean Cruises

13 Southern Caribbean Cruises

13 Western Caribbean Cruises

13 Western Caribbean Cruises

13 Western Mediterranean Cruises

13 Western Mediterranean Cruises

13 Hawaii Cruises

13 Hawaii Cruises

13 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

13 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

13 Around the World Cruises

13 Around the World Cruises

13 Middle East Cruises

13 Middle East Cruises

13 Canada & New England Cruises

13 Canada & New England Cruises

13 South Pacific Cruises

13 South Pacific Cruises

13 Transpacific Cruises

13 Transpacific Cruises

13 Mediterranean Cruises

13 Mediterranean Cruises

13 Africa Cruises

13 Africa Cruises

13 Pacific Coastal Cruises

13 Pacific Coastal Cruises

13 Arctic Cruises

13 Arctic Cruises

13 Mexico Cruises

13 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.