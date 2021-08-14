  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

14 Day Cruises to the Arctic

Filters

Any
Arctic
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

15 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

227 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

227 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

18 Night
Exploring Greenland And The Canadian High ArcticDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

24 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Spring 2022 UK Sailings

Valiant Lady Inaugural Season available now

  • Enjoy the ultimate adult only cruising experience
  • 3-night Long Weekenders in Zeebrugge from £499pp
  • 11-night Canary Islands sailings from £1599pp
  • 12-night voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona from £1799pp

Cruise118

Silver Cloud Expedition

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

16 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Polaris

43 Night
From The Arctic To AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Le Commandant Charcot

15 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Silver Cloud Expedition

14 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

24 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Isle of Islay
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

14 Antarctica Cruises

14 Antarctica Cruises

14 Transatlantic Cruises

14 Transatlantic Cruises

14 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

14 British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

14 Asia Cruises

14 Asia Cruises

14 Caribbean Cruises

14 Caribbean Cruises

14 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

14 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

14 Southern Caribbean Cruises

14 Southern Caribbean Cruises

14 Europe Cruises

14 Europe Cruises

14 Hawaii Cruises

14 Hawaii Cruises

14 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

14 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

14 South America Cruises

14 South America Cruises

14 Around the World Cruises

14 Around the World Cruises

14 Middle East Cruises

14 Middle East Cruises

14 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

14 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

14 Canada & New England Cruises

14 Canada & New England Cruises

14 Baltic Sea Cruises

14 Baltic Sea Cruises

14 South Pacific Cruises

14 South Pacific Cruises

14 Transpacific Cruises

14 Transpacific Cruises

14 Mediterranean Cruises

14 Mediterranean Cruises

14 Africa Cruises

14 Africa Cruises

14 Arctic Cruises

14 Arctic Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.