What is the best time to cruise to Amazon River?
Amazon River cruises run year-round -- both in the wet season (December to April) and the dry season (May to November). Being a rainforest region, it's pretty damp no matter when you go. If you want to explore on foot, the dry season might be your best bet. For more: Amazon River Cruise Tips.
Which cruise lines go to Amazon River?
Nearly every cruise line (both oceangoing and river) with ships that can fit in the wide and expansive Amazon River are represented there, from luxury lines like Seabourn, Silversea and Crystal to big-ship lines including Princess and Holland America. A number of expedition cruise lines like Aqua Expeditions and Lindblad are suited to the region.
What are some things to do in Amazon River?
Seeing the Amazon River and the surrounding rainforest up close is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for most people, and it truly is all about exploring the wild. Top excursions include hiking in the rainforest, bird- and dolphin-watching and visiting an indigenous village. If your itinerary includes multiple land stops, you might also get to explore historic sites in places like Rio de Janeiro, Manaus and Santarem (in Brazil).
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Amazon River?
Yes, a passport is required to cruise the Amazon River; most sailings depart from Iquitos in Peru, known as the gateway to the Northern Amazon. Visas are no longer required for American citizens traveling to Brazil.
What should I pack for a cruise to Amazon River?
Be sure to bring clothing that will keep you dry and protected. Waterproof hiking sandals and comfortable walking shoes will be mandatory. Additionally, lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat for sun protection are important. Don't forget the eco-safe bug spray.