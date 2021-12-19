  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Antarctica Cruises

Antarctica (Photo:Alexey Suloev/Shutterstock)

About Antarctica Cruises

Looking for the ultimate cruise adventure? The White Continent is truly the trip of a lifetime. Whether you cross the Drake Passage in a small expedition ship or do a "sail by" on a larger vessel, this magical voyage will not only impress your friends, the otherworldly scenery will touch your soul.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • More about Antarctica

  • What is the best time to cruise to Antarctica?

  • Which cruise lines go to Antarctica?

Find Antarctica Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Antarctica
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Cloud Expedition

10 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Cloud Expedition

15 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Endeavor

19 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Value – 14nts from only £1,699pp

All-Inc Barbados Stay & Royal Caribbean Cruise

  • 7nt all-inclusive hotel stay at The Sands Barbados
  • 7nt full-board cruise on board Grandeur of the Seas®
  • All flights & transfers included
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Apr 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Silver Cloud Expedition

20 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

5 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

12 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Viking Octantis

17 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Cloud Expedition

18 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

11 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

12 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Puerto Montt
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Endeavor

15 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

18 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Montevideo
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Boreal

13 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Boreal

15 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition

10 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
L'Austral

16 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sapphire Princess

16 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

16 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
L'Austral

10 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Wind

10 Night
Cruise to AntarcticaDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

More about Antarctica

What is the best time to cruise to Antarctica?

Summer in Antarctica is winter in the United States, which means the best time to visit is between November and March. Cruise ships don't visit Antarctica during its winter season when temperatures are almost always below freezing, and ice prohibits vessels from reaching land. For more: Antarctica Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Antarctica?

Besides visiting scientists and native wildlife, Antarctica is uninhabited and undeveloped. But visiting Antarctica offers cruisers some incredibly unique opportunities like mingling with penguins, taking a polar plunge into subzero waters, tent camping on the ice, and whale- and bird-watching. For more: 10 Amazing Things to See and Do on an Antarctica Cruise.

What are some things to do in Antarctica?

Besides visiting scientists and native wildlife, Antarctica is uninhabited and undeveloped. But visiting Antarctica offers cruisers some incredibly unique opportunities like mingling with penguins, taking a polar plunge into subzero waters, tent camping on the ice, and whale- and bird-watching. For more: 10 Amazing Things to See and Do on an Antarctica Cruise.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Antarctica?

Yes, a passport is required to cruise to Antarctica. Most sailings depart from Ushuaia in Argentina.

What should I pack for a cruise to Antarctica?

Windproof and waterproof clothing, including a jacket and overpants, with plenty of warm layers are essential. Long underwear, socks, gloves and waterproof boots are highly recommended. Most cruise lines that disembark passengers in Antarctica will provide necessary gear, including thick outerwear.

Related Cruises

Commonwealth Bay

Commonwealth Bay

Davis Station, Antarctica

Davis Station, Antarctica

1 Review

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.