Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Antarctica

Cancellation Information

Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
New Life In The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Secrets Of A Sparkling World - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

14 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - In The Primeval MazeDetails

Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Pioneering Days In The Kingdom Of The Penguins - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Inspiration

33 Night
Semi-circumnavigation Of Antarctica - Exploring The White WildernessDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Spirit

16 Night
New Life In The Ice - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Spirit

19 Night
Pioneering Destinations In The Icy South - Great Expedition With Antarctic CircleDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Spirit

18 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - South America's Dramatic NatureDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Nature

19 Night
Celebrate Christmas In The Antarctic - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Nature

18 Night
In The Kingdom Of Penguins - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Inspiration

18 Night
The White Wonder Of Creation - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Spirit

18 Night
Dream Destination Antarctica - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature

17 Night
Moments To Remember Forever - Antarctica And South GeorgiaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature

12 Night
An Explorers' Adventure Amidst The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Hanseatic Nature

18 Night
Spring Awakens - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
