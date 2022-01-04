  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2022 Cruises to Antarctica

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Antarctica Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
L'Austral
L'Austral
L'Austral

9 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot (Photo: Ponant)
Le Commandant Charcot

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot (Photo: Ponant)
Le Commandant Charcot

11 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Spirit

16 Night
New Life In The Ice - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Spirit

19 Night
Pioneering Destinations In The Icy South - Great Expedition With Antarctic CircleDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MS Roald Amundsen

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fram

21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature

18 Night
In The Kingdom Of Penguins - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Boreal

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature

12 Night
An Explorers' Adventure Amidst The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Boreal

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
L'Austral

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Cloud Expedition

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

19 Night
Falklands, South Georgia & Antarctic Wildlife ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor

11 Night
Expedition AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
New Life In The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Secrets Of A Sparkling World - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
