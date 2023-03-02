  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
March 2023 Cruises to Antarctica

Cruise Critic Favorite
MS Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Fram
Fram

21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Antarctica
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)

15 Night
Falklands & South Georgia Wildlife ExpeditionDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
