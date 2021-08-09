  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find August 2021 10 Cruises

Filters

August 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny

10 Night
Prague With Danube DelightsDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Avalon Envision
Avalon Envision (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Envision

15 Night
Enchanted Europe Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

28 Night
From Greek Gods To Gaudi 28d Lis-pir Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Saga European River Cruises

2 Brand new 5* ships on sale now for 2022!

  • Award-winning river cruise holidays for over 50's
  • Includes VIP door-to-door travel service
  • Book today with a low £99pp deposit
  • Speak to the experts at RiverCruising.co.uk on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Dawn

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

14 Night
Rhine & RhoneDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scenic Jasper

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Sky

17 Night
Paris With Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

20 Night
Paris To Prague & Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

10 Night
Danube Delights With PragueDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Lisbon With Secrets Of The DouroDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Splendor

59 Night
World CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Star

10 Night
Danube Explorer With PragueDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe With PragueDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sanctuary Yangzi Explorer

13 Night
China, Tibet & The Yangtze Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Sanctuary Retreats
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

10 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine With Lucerne & ZurichDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Star Legend

19 Night
Bejeweled Baltic & Scandinavian Seascapes 19d Cph-...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.