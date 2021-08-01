  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2021 Singles Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

August 2021
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Glory
Carnival Glory
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

14 Night
Iceland & Greenland CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Dream

6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,934 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Dream

6 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,934 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Bvi, St. Lucia & Barbados CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

9 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

8 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,776 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
