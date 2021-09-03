  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find September 2021 2 Week Cruises

Filters

September 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

15 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

18 Night
Cultures & Charms Of Italy & Croatia 18d Vce-cvv Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

18 Night
Best Of The Eastern Mediterranean 18d Pir-vce Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

17 Night
Twice The Tahiti 17d Ppt-ppt Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Valiant Lady Makes Her UK Debut in 2022

Virgin Voyages offering 8 cruises from Portsmouth

  • Sail The Virgin Way, a sophisticated yet relaxed adult only experience
  • Includes 20+ eateries, WiFi, tips, basic bevvies & fitness classes
  • 3-nighter to Bruges, 11-nighter to Canaries & 12-nighter to the Med
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

Europa

15 Night
The Great Diversity Of Western EuropeDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

20 Night
Jewels Of Europe With Prague & ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Mariner

19 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Liberte

20 Night
Nice To Lisbon With Three Rivers DiscoveryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jade

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Treasures Of The AegeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
National Geographic Sea Lion

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia &...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Endeavour II

16 Night
Galápagos Aboard National Geographic Endeavour Ii...Details

34 Reviews
Leaving:Guayaquil
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Paris
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

29 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe & Prague...Details

Leaving:Zurich
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

28 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe With Paris Transylvania &...Details

Leaving:Paris
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

25 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe With Transylvania & Buchar...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

21 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

17 Night
Voyage Through The Balkans With Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaCello

17 Night
Romantic Rhone & Seine With Barcelona 2021Details

37 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaCello

18 Night
Romantic Rhone & Seine With Cote D'azur & Provenc...Details

37 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

26 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe 2021Details

Leaving:Zurich
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Prague To Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.