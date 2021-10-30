  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2021 Cruises from Florida

October 2021 Cruises from Florida

We found you 16 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Bahamian Cruise Sailin...Details

472 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Western Caribbean Crui...Details

434 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
