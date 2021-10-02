  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2021
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Europe From London To Lisbon: France Spain Ireland & PortugalDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette (Photo: Celebrity Cruise Line)
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Canary Islands, Spain & PortugalDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Western Mediterranean From BarcelonaDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & RhodesDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Greek Isles: Italy Croatia & Turkey To AthensDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Western Mediterranean From Rome Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

4 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Inter-island From HonoluluDetails

2,394 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

3 Night
A Taste Of Luxury 3 Night BrugesDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 9th May 2021.

