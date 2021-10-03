  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find October 2021 11 Cruises

Filters

October 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ventura
Ventura (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Ventura

11 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Britannia

13 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Spring 2022 UK Sailings

Valiant Lady Inaugural Season available now

  • Enjoy the ultimate adult only cruising experience
  • 3-night Long Weekenders in Zeebrugge from £499pp
  • 11-night Canary Islands sailings from £1599pp
  • 12-night voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona from £1799pp

Cruise118

Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Ventura

11 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ventura

11 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
MSC Opera

20 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Canary Islands, Spain & PortugalDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess

11 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

14 Night
14 Nt Spain, Portugal & Canary IslandsDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

15 Night
Romance Of The West Med 15d Cvv-lis Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Clipper

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Cannes
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Royal Clipper

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Crystal

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

212 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Artistry II

14 Night
Jewels Of Central Europe Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Remich
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.