November 2021 Cruises from Budapest

November 2021 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 31 cruises

Crystal Ravel
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 10, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Amber
Scenic Amber

10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde
AmaVerde

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Nov 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Nov 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest &...Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 17, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2021Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 10, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Christmas Markets Of EuropeDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube Christmas MarketsDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

