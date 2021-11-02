  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruise Deals

Filters

November 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

14 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina
Marina
Marina

17 Night
World CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

14 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

1,867 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Valiant Lady Makes Her UK Debut in 2022

Virgin Voyages offering 8 cruises from Portsmouth

  • Sail The Virgin Way, a sophisticated yet relaxed adult only experience
  • Includes 20+ eateries, WiFi, tips, basic bevvies & fitness classes
  • 3-nighter to Bruges, 11-nighter to Canaries & 12-nighter to the Med
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

Crystal Serenity

23 Night
Grand Journey: Connoisseur's CaribbeanDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

22 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

15 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

43 Night
The Americas & AntarcticaDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
Caribbean StarsDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

18 Night
Reefs & Rainforests: The Caribbean, Colombia, Pana...Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

15 Night
Visions Of The South Pacific: Fiji, Vanuatu, New C...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Lautoka
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Christmas MarketsDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

14 Night
West Indies To IberiaDetails

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

20 Night
Call Of The Mediterranean & Canary Islands With Th...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Mediterranean & Holy Land - Rome Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Caribbean Breezes VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

31 Night
Interesting Cultures Of The South Pacific: Melanes...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Lautoka
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.