November 2021 Gay & Lesbian Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

November 2021
Gay & Lesbian Cruises
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Europe - Adriatic & Greece - Venice Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Mediterranean & Holy Land - Rome Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

14 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
Canary Islands TransatlanticDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
Exotic Caribbean In-depthDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Radiance of the Seas

9 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

15 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

10 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
