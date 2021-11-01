  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2021 Cruises from Ushuaia

December 2021 Cruises from Ushuaia

We found you 11 cruises

Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)

16 Night
Pioneering Days In The Kingdom Of The Penguins -...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature
Hanseatic Nature

19 Night
Celebrate Christmas In The Antarctic - Grand Expe...Details

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Dec 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
L'Austral
L'Austral

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Dec 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Dec 8, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Antarctic Holiday ExpeditionDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Dec 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
The White Wonder Of Creation - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Dec 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Journey To Antarctica: The White ContinentDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Dec 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Dec 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Expedition AntarcticaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Dec 10, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
