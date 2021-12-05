  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2021 Cruises from Budapest

December 2021 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 21 cruises

Avalon Artistry II
Avalon Artistry II

7 Night
Festive Season On The Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Danube Holiday Markets Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Ravel
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 8, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Magna On The Danube Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Dazzling Danube HolidayDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 22, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

156 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

