  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

December 2021 Cruises from Colon

December 2021 Cruises from Colon

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc Details

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Wind Star
Wind Star

10 Night
Adventures In Panama & Costa Rica 10d Onx-ptc Details

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book now for Royal Caribbean 2022

  • Sail on the largest ship in the world Wonder of the Seas
  • Set sail from the UK on-board Anthem of the seas
  • Caribbean & Mediterranean itineraries on Odyssey of the Seas
  • In high demand, book ahead today!

Cruise118

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...Details

107 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

December 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

December 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Baltimore

December 2021 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

December 2021 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Fort de France

December 2021 Cruises from Fort de France

422 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

December 2021 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Frankfurt

December 2021 Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Las Palmas

December 2021 Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Mahe

December 2021 Cruises from Mahe

December 2021 Cruises from Marseille

December 2021 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from New Orleans

December 2021 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Manhattan

December 2021 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

December 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

915 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Passau

December 2021 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Prague

December 2021 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

December 2021 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Rome

December 2021 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

December 2021 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

40 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from New York

December 2021 Cruises from New York

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.