  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

December 2021 Cruises from Galveston

December 2021 Cruises from Galveston

We found you 26 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Breeze
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Vista
Carnival Vista (Photo: Carnival)

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Holland America Line Alaska Sale

  • Our Top Amenities Included in Your Fare: Excursions, Drinks, & More
  • Plus, Get an EXTRA US $100 Shore Excursion Credit
  • Explore with the Cruise Line Rated “Best in Alaska”
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

HAL UK

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From GalvestonDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Dec 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From Galv...Details

555 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Dec 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From Galv...Details

555 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 24, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Very Merrytime Western Caribbean Cruise From Galv...Details

555 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Dec 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From GalvestonDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Dec 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

December 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

December 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Baltimore

December 2021 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Colon

December 2021 Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

December 2021 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Fort de France

December 2021 Cruises from Fort de France

422 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

December 2021 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Frankfurt

December 2021 Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Las Palmas

December 2021 Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Mahe

December 2021 Cruises from Mahe

December 2021 Cruises from Marseille

December 2021 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from New Orleans

December 2021 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Manhattan

December 2021 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

December 2021 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

915 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Passau

December 2021 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Prague

December 2021 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

December 2021 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Rome

December 2021 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

December 2021 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

40 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from New York

December 2021 Cruises from New York

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.