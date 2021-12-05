  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2021 River Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
River Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMagna
AmaMagna (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaDara
AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Night
Riches Of The MekongDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Kampong Cham
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Rhine Holiday Markets Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Cologne
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Avalon Impression

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaPrima

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMora

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Scenic Eclipse

19 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland IslandsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Jasper

7 Night
Rhine Christmas MarketsDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Kolkata
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

12 Night
Treasures Of The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Star

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
African Dream

8 Night
África Austral : Experiencia Única A Los Confines Del Mundo Details

Leaving:Sur
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Katha Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaBella

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sea Cloud

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
African Dream

12 Night
África Austral: Una Experiencia Inédita En Los Confines Del Mundo Con Extensión "la Península DeDetails

Leaving:Cabo
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Passion

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

December 2021 Luxury Cruises

December 2021 Luxury Cruises

December 2021 Family Cruises

December 2021 Family Cruises

December 2021 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

December 2021 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

December 2021 Romantic Cruises

December 2021 Romantic Cruises

December 2021 Singles Cruises

December 2021 Singles Cruises

December 2021 Cruises for the Disabled

December 2021 Cruises for the Disabled

December 2021 Senior Cruises

December 2021 Senior Cruises

December 2021 Fitness Cruises

December 2021 Fitness Cruises

December 2021 Gourmet Food Cruises

December 2021 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.