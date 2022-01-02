  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2022 Cruises from New York

January 2022 Cruises from New York

We found you 7 cruises

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

