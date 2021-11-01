  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2022 Cruises from Florida

January 2022 Cruises from Florida

We found you 231 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Southern QuestDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Mexico, Key West & Grand CaymanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
