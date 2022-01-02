  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

January 2022 Cruises from Texas

January 2022 Cruises from Texas

We found you 16 cruises

Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Japan’s Cherry Blossom Cruise & Mt Fuji

  • Call us Now on 0203 725 8804
  • Full board cruise onboard Diamond Princess
  • Upgrade to Princess Plus for only £30pppn
  • Book with confidence - Covered by ATOL Protection

Infinity Cruises

6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

964 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,909 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,561 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From GalvestonDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
Jan 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise From GalvestonDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

January 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

January 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

January 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

January 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Callao

January 2022 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Cape Town

January 2022 Cruises from Cape Town

76 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Charleston

January 2022 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Colon

January 2022 Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

January 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Dubai

January 2022 Cruises from Dubai

255 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Fort de France

January 2022 Cruises from Fort de France

422 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

January 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

January 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

January 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

January 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Miami

January 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

January 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

January 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

January 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

January 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
January 2022 Cruises from New York

January 2022 Cruises from New York

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.