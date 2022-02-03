  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

February 2022 Cruises from Miami

February 2022 Cruises from Miami

We found you 92 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

16 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

7-Nts from £522pp with Princess Cruises!

  • Worldwide collection available to book now
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Feb 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

220 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas GetawayDetails

2,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Feb 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Caribbean Breezes VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

February 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

February 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

February 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

February 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Charleston

February 2022 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Colon

February 2022 Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

February 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Dubai

February 2022 Cruises from Dubai

255 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Fort de France

February 2022 Cruises from Fort de France

422 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

February 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

February 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

February 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

February 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Montego Bay

February 2022 Cruises from Montego Bay

515 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

February 2022 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

915 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

February 2022 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Rome

February 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

February 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Singapore

February 2022 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from New York

February 2022 Cruises from New York

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.