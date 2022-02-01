  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2022 Cruises from Barbados

February 2022 Cruises from Barbados

We found you 34 cruises

Azura
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Tropical DelightsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

970 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Feb 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
A Taste Of The TropicsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
Feb 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paradise IslandsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Southern Caribbean Island HopDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Journey To The Cape Verde & Canary IslesDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Feb 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean StarsDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean Spice IslandsDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Jewels Of The Windward Islands 7d Bgi-bgi Details

107 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Karibische Inseln Ab BarbadosDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Sailing The Caribbean Aboard Sea CloudDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Ponant
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
