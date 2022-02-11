  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2022 Cruises from New York

February 2022 Cruises from New York

We found you 6 cruises

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

8 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,725 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

