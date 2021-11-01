  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

February 2022 Cruises from Port Everglades

February 2022 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 65 cruises

Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Isn’t It Time to book your next holiday?

  • Book a Celebrity cruise now and save up to 20% off the cruise fare
  • We’ll also help you get there with flights to Europe from £99pp
  • Plus, Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included
  • Hurry! Offer Ends 1 November 2021. T&C’s Apply.

Celebrity Cruises

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, Tortola & St. MaartenDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Tropical / Southern CaribbeanDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

February 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

February 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

February 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

February 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Charleston

February 2022 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Colon

February 2022 Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

February 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Dubai

February 2022 Cruises from Dubai

255 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Fort de France

February 2022 Cruises from Fort de France

422 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

February 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

February 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

February 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

February 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Miami

February 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Montego Bay

February 2022 Cruises from Montego Bay

515 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

February 2022 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

915 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

February 2022 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Rome

February 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

February 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Singapore

February 2022 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from New York

February 2022 Cruises from New York

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.