February 2022 Cruises from the East Coast

February 2022 Cruises from the East Coast

We found you 224 cruises

Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
