March 2022 Cruises from Ushuaia

March 2022 Cruises from Ushuaia

We found you 9 cruises

Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Mar 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Mar 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Lyrial (Ponant)
Le Lyrial

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Commandant Charcot
Le Commandant Charcot (Photo: Ponant)

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Mar 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

49 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Falkland Islands & South Georgia To South AfricaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Mar 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
South America CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Mar 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
