April 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

April 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

We found you 30 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,937 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

1,333 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal 8d Pir-is...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Holy Land & Greek IslesDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Classic Greek Isles & EphesusDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean EnchantmentDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

1 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Black Sea Beauty & Eastern Mediterranean Icons Via...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

1,937 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,937 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Egypt & Israel Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

