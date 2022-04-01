  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2022 Cruises from Barbados

We found you 11 cruises

Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

16 Night
Atlantic SecretsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

7 Night
Southern Caribbean Island HopDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

7 Night
A Taste Of The TropicsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Marella Discovery
Marella Discovery

7 Night
Paradise IslandsDetails

518 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Marella Cruises (formerly Thomson Cruises)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Barbados To Galveston CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
8 Night
Bridgetown To BridgetownDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
12 Night
Bridgetown To MalagaDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
