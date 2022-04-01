  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 51 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

9 Night
Best Of Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Springtime Med VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

2 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Trade Routes Of The Middle AgesDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Bcn-cvv Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

130 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

