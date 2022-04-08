  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

April 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

We found you 10 cruises

Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
Repo - Asia Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

9 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
North Pacific CrossingDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Japan Russia & North Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
