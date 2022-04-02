  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

April 2022 Cruises from Port Everglades

April 2022 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 57 cruises

Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Go Beyond in 2022 & Be The First Onboard

  • Discover Celebrity Cruises® amazing new addition to the Edge® Series
  • Drinks, Wi-Fi & Tips Always Included
  • Sail from Southampton With Great Savings
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,147 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, Tortola & St. MaartenDetails

598 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Panama Canal Westbound CruiseDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Azores & Normandy ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,987 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

23 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

April 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

April 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Beijing

April 2022 Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

April 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

April 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

April 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Malaga

April 2022 Cruises from Malaga

544 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Miami

April 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

April 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Newcastle

April 2022 Cruises from Newcastle

57 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Nice

April 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

April 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from San Juan

April 2022 Cruises from San Juan

4,274 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Sydney

April 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Valencia

April 2022 Cruises from Valencia

356 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Vancouver

April 2022 Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from California

April 2022 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.