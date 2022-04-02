  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruise Deals

Filters

April 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises.

Save £200 on 2021 sailings with code CRUISE2021

  • Free changes available on all bookings up until 31st October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Book with £0 deposit using direct debit
  • Package refund guarantee

Marella Cruises

Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

15 Night
Panama Canal Westbound CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

14 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

14 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

14 Night
Canary Islands, Spain & ItalyDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Enchanted Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

17 Night
Romance Of The West Med 17d Lis-cvv Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Orion

14 Night
Far Eastern HorizonsDetails

407 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

15 Night
15nt Azores & Spain Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Cairns
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

47 Night
Grand Journey: The Med, Adriatic And Black SeasDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

25 Night
South America CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Aegean Empires IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.