  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruise Deals

Filters

April 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Emerald Radiance
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

7 Night
Secrets Of The DouroDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Emerald 2022 European River Cruises

Free Premium Drinks Package - Book by 31st July 20

  • Savings of up to £1,400 per couple on 2022 cruises
  • Pay in full 12 months before departure and save an extra 10%
  • €150 credit per cabin on selected French itineraries
  • Speak to our dedicated river cruise agents on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Celebrity Summit

9 Night
Caribbean Repositioning CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Northern Europe CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.